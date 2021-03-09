All Palo Alto Students Return to In-Person Classes Amid Pandemic

All grades in the Palo Alto Unified School District returned to in-person classes Tuesday after nearly a year of distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elementary school students in the district already had been in a hybrid schedule since October. On Tuesday, middle and high school students were expected back on their Palo Alto campuses.

Meanwhile, the West Contra Costa school district in the East Bay is one of the first to announce in-person summer school.

Sharon Katsuda has the full report in the video above.