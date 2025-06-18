Man charged with hate crime in alleged antisemitic assault in San Francisco

A suspect who allegedly punched and kicked a man during an antisemitic attack in San Francisco's Marina District over the weekend has been charged with assault and a hate crime, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Tuesday.

Juan Diaz-Rivas, 36, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault that he caused great bodily injury to the victim, and that the attack was a hate crime.

Authorities said the alleged attack happened on Saturday, when the victim and a friend were sitting on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of Fillmore Street. A group of about six people were walking by, reportedly saying "F--- the Jews, Free Palestine," according to the district attorney's office.

The friend asked them to stop, telling them that she was Jewish. After Diaz-Rivas allegedly got in her face, the victim and his friend started to walk away, but the group went after them, Jenkins said.

One of the assailants allegedly punched the victim, who fell to the ground, hit his head and lost consciousness.

After that, Diaz-Rivas and others in the group allegedly punched and kicked the victim while he was down, the district attorney said. A worker at a nearby business attempted to intervene but he was also allegedly kicked and punched while trying to help the victim.

Diaz-Rivas is charged with two counts of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. The criminal complaint includes an allegation on one assault count that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on one of the victims, and that the assault was a hate crime.

Authorities haven't announced any other arrests in the case, or whether they are pursuing other suspects who allegedly took part in the attack.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco on Tuesday issued a statement commending Jenkins and police for quickly apprehending and charging a suspect in the case.

"This violent antisemitic hate crime assault in the Marina -- attacking Jews and screaming "fuck the Jews" -- is terrifying," Wiener said. "Antisemitism is on the rise in the U.S., and San Francisco is no exception.