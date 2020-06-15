Alleged DUI Crash in Santa Cruz Kills Woman, Injures Teen

A young Santa Cruz man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter following a collision Monday afternoon in Santa Cruz that killed a pedestrian, police said.

Mark Zembrano, 18, was arrested following the collision at Murray Street and Mott Avenue where officers were dispatched to at 2:12 p.m.

Officers arrived and found two people had been hit by a vehicle. Both were taken to Dominican Hospital where one person died, according to police.

She was 44 years old. The other pedestrian was a 15-year-old girl who is in stable condition with serious injuries.

The name of the woman who died is being withheld until her family is told. Police said Zembrano stayed at the intersection after the collision. Zembrano was also arrested on, among other offenses, suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury.

Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Santa Cruz police Sgt. Morey at (831) 420-5857.

Anonymous tips can be called in to (831) 420-5995 or go to the Police Department's website. Anonymous tips can also be sent by smartphone app or text. Go to the Police Department's website for instructions.