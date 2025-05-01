Parents call on West Contra Costa Unified to act on alleged racist incident during baseball game

Parents in the East Bay are asking the West Contra Costa Unified School District to take action after an alleged racist incident during a high school baseball game took place.

Albany High School parents said players from Pinole Valley High School hurled racial slurs at one of their players, specifically targeting players of Asian descent.

"While he was warming up, they said, 'PF Chang is that you?' They said ‘he can’t see through those eyes,'" said Eugene Lee, one of the parents.

Some parents who claim to have witnessed the incident first hand said they are still in shock.

"I was shocked it went on for so long," said Jenise Leichenger, a parent

According to Albany High's head coach, the Pinole Valley coach did apologize to the team days later.

However, Lee said more needs to be done and brought the issue to the superintendent of the WCCUSD.

The district confirmed to NBC Bay Area it is investigating the incident.

"We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all students," the district said in a statement.

Though some parents said they believe the district needs to send a strong message and end Pinole Valley High's baseball season immediately.

"If you bring hate onto the field, you don’t get to get on the field," Lee said.