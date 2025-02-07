February gets flowery as the ‘Almond Blossom Cruise' returns to Modesto

What to Know Almond trees bloom from mid-February through mid-March in Modesto and nearby communities

Visit Modesto's "Almond Blossom Cruise" suggestions include hotel recommendations, things to see, and more

Kid activities, staff picks, and almond-y eats associated with the "ABC" — Almond Blossom Cruise — are listed on this page

A Wayfarer audio tour for self-guided experiences and Motorcoach tour ticket information can also be found on the site; both are available for a fee

Other California regions burst with almond blossom beauty; check out tips for visiting Yolo County and its eye-catching orchards

FLOWER-THEMED FUN? It runs the gamut, depending on your fancy, with "garden strolls," "lawn picnics," and "meadow frolics" offering sunshine and spring-style sweetness. Okay, we're not sure if "meadow frolics" is actually a thing, but here is hoping the concept catches on, because it sounds downright delightful. But putting the word "cruise" in the name of a flowery outing? It's rather rarer, though the notion of a nice, easygoing cruise is no less delightful than a merry meadow frolic. It suggests you'll be on the roll as you search out spectacular sights, the petals and prettiness that confirm that spring, sunshine, and brighter days on the lightly fragrant wind. But where to find such a thing? Why in Modesto, of course, which is the late-winter home to the popular self-guided Almond Blossom Cruise.

YES, WE SAID "LATE-WINTER," not springtime, for the annual blooming of the almond blossoms occurs from around the middle of February to the middle of March. During this month-long occurrence, the trees around Modesto — and several other communities along Highway 99 — will put on a frilly and fabulous show. "Frilly" is the admittedly over-the-top term we're using for the almond blossom — the pink-and-white beauties are just about as gossamer as a web — while the "fabulous" part comes from spying several blooming trees in a single row. Visit Modesto has tips for almond blossom buffs calling upon the area, including a Wayfarer audio tour (available for purchase), hotel recommendations, and uplifting ways to maximize your airy agricultural outing.

STAY ON TOP OF THE BLOOM: Regular orchard updates are also tracking the 2025 blossom outlook and what's happening on the ground; check in on the latest developments as you plan your Modesto-venture into the heart of almond blossom country.