Alternative Learning: Oakland Parents, Volunteers Run Classrooms During Teachers Strike

While Oakland schools technically remain open during the teachers strike, some are now attending "solidarity schools" set up by strike supporters.

The makeshift classes are held at parks and churches like Montclair presbyterian.

“You learn a lot you play charades, chess and a lot of different things,” said OUSD student Henry.

The school day looks a lot different, with more than 30,000 students left looking for alternative places to learn. While students told NBC Bay Area Friday they support teachers, many are hoping to be back in school soon

“I think it is cool that they are able to do this, but I’m a little disappointed that we aren’t able to be in school right now,” said student Naomie Thornhill.

“We wanted to organize a safe place for kids to go. A place where they could keep learning and to help process,” said Montclair Elementary School teacher Patrick Surdoval.

Classes run by parent and teacher volunteers like Surdoval are small with only 15 students.

Lesson plans include playing games, guided discussion based learning and other activities.

Striking teachers say the goal of the alternative spaces is to give parents a place to bring their students while still supporting educators.

In total, at least 100 kids are now attending classes at five different solidarity schools throughout the city. For some parents the sites are a necessity as childcare.

With no update on negotiations and weeks before the end of the school year, students are left wondering where the final school bell will ring.

