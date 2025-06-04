Alum Rock Union School District to offer free college-level courses for students

Alum Rock Union School District students will soon be able to take college-level courses for free.

The district plans to launch its first-ever free dual enrollment college course program this summer.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We believe that all our students can be successful in challenging courses," Superintendent German Cerda said. "And I think this is a great opportunity for our students to also prove to themselves that they can do it."

Cerda said the the program's goal is to help middle school students get a head start on college.

Students who participate will be able to transfer their credits to participating University of California and California State University colleges.

The first course starts on June 16 for eighth graders. Parents interested in enrolling their children can do so on arusd.org.