An East Bay basketball player is looking to shine on the national stage.

Brentwood's Amanda Muse has been selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game.

Anthony Flores has more in the video report above.

One of the best in the West 😤



This future Bruin is heading to the McDonald's All American Games in March!



📰: https://t.co/Djz5A1JE6A#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/SOtsnkKBgy — UCLA W. Basketball (@UCLAWBB) January 25, 2023