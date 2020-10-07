Amazon Opens Fulfillment Center in East Contra Costa County

Amazon and the city of Oakley will hold a scaled down ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning as the retail giant becomes the first tenant in the massive Contra Costa Logistics Center.

An Amazon fulfillment center will occupy 150,000 square feet of the new complex's Building 1.

Once construction on the rest of the complex is completed within the next four years, it will be home to a variety of light industrial and logistics uses in five buildings totaling 2 million square feet of space. City officials said the complex will provide nearly 2,000 jobs.

Mayor Kevin Romick said last month the center will be a major economic development engine for eastern Contra Costa County in the years to come.

Construction began in January on the 143-acre commercial project. It is being built on land once occupied, from 1955 to 1998, by DuPont, which operated a chemical plant there.