Making It in the Bay

Amazon to Open Fulfillment Center in East Contra Costa County

By Bay City News

1065011338
Getty Images

Amazon will become the first tenant in the massive Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley, city officials announced Thursday afternoon.

An Amazon fulfillment center will occupy 150,000 square feet of the new complex's Building 1.

While city officials made the announcement Thursday, a formal announcement and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Oct. 7.

Local

San Jose 2 mins ago

Two-Alarm Fire Damages Auto Shop in San Jose

coronavirus 5 hours ago

As Flu Season Arrives, Doctors Urge People to Get Flu Shots to Avoid Symptom Confusion

Once construction of the complex is completed within the next four years, it will be home to a variety of light industrial and logistics uses in five buildings totaling 2 million square feet of space. City officials said the complex will provide nearly 2,000 jobs.

Mayor Kevin Romick said Thursday that the center will be a major economic development engine for eastern Contra Costa County in the years to come.

Construction began in January on the 143-acre commercial project. It is being built on land once occupied, from 1955 to 1998, by DuPont, which operated a chemical plant there.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayAmazonContra Costa CountyOakley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us