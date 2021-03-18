Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Out of Oakland, CHP Says

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy out of Oakland.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Michael Hamilton was abducted from Oakland, and authorities are searching for 30-year-old Tinasha as the person responsible, the CHP said.

The woman and child were last seen in a black 2021 Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914, the CHP said. The vehicle was last seen at Fruitvale Avenue and East 27th Street in Oakland.

Michael was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue pants and blue shoes, the CHP said.

Anyone who sees the boy or the vehicle should call 911.