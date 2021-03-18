Oakland

Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Out of Oakland, CHP Says

By Stephen Ellison

CHP

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy out of Oakland.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Michael Hamilton was abducted from Oakland, and authorities are searching for 30-year-old Tinasha as the person responsible, the CHP said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The woman and child were last seen in a black 2021 Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914, the CHP said. The vehicle was last seen at Fruitvale Avenue and East 27th Street in Oakland.

Local

earthquake 1 hour ago

M2.7 Earthquake Shakes South of Napa: USGS

San Jose 3 hours ago

1 Person Injured, Dog Dies in South San Jose House Fire: SJFD

Michael was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue pants and blue shoes, the CHP said.

Anyone who sees the boy or the vehicle should call 911.

This article tagged under:

OaklandCHPAmber Alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us