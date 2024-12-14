San Jose

Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old girl in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police are asking the public to help them find a missing teenager.

An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning for 17-year-old Yasman Carrera-Bravo. According to the California Highway Patrol, Bravo was abducted from San Jose on Friday. They said that Bravo is a Hispanic female and is 5 feet and 2 inches tall with pink hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the suspect is 25-year-old Noah Pimentel. He was last seen driving a silver 2006 Honda Accord with California license plate "9NNZ977."

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have seen the teenager are being asked to call 911.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

