Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old girl in San Jose

An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning for 17-year-old Yasman Carrera-Bravo. According to the California Highway Patrol, Bravo was abducted from San Jose on Friday. They said that Bravo is a Hispanic female and is 5 feet and 2 inches tall with pink hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the suspect is 25-year-old Noah Pimentel. He was last seen driving a silver 2006 Honda Accord with California license plate "9NNZ977."

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have seen the teenager are being asked to call 911.

