Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted in Oakland

An Amber Alert went out Tuesday evening for a little girl who was last seen in Oakland and is allegedly with two armed and dangerous suspects, the California Highway Patrol said.

Amira Coleman, 2, was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. at 39th and Adeline streets in Oakland.

CHP said the suspects who allegedly have the child should be considered armed and dangerous.

Coleman is Black, 1 foot 5 inches tall, 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink top.

The suspects are Andrew Coleman, 26, and Tamira Claggion, 24. Andrew is Black, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Claggion is Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and gray shoes.

Anyone who sees the child or the suspects should call 911 immediately.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.