Oakland

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted in Oakland

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Amber Alert went out Tuesday evening for a little girl who was last seen in Oakland and is allegedly with two armed and dangerous suspects, the California Highway Patrol said.

Amira Coleman, 2, was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. at 39th and Adeline streets in Oakland.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

CHP said the suspects who allegedly have the child should be considered armed and dangerous.

Coleman is Black, 1 foot 5 inches tall, 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink top.

The suspects are Andrew Coleman, 26, and Tamira Claggion, 24. Andrew is Black, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Claggion is Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and gray shoes.

Anyone who sees the child or the suspects should call 911 immediately.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Family searching for answers after Recology mechanic died on job in San Francisco

San Mateo 1 hour ago

San Mateo police's program ramps up drone efforts

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us