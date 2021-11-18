Amber Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted Out of Santa Rosa

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert early Thursday in four Southern California counties for a 15-year-old Vallejo girl who was reported abducted Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa.

The alert includes the name and photograph of the man suspected of forcing Georgiana Bambaloi into his car at a filling station at 1:50 p.m.

The alert identifies the suspect as 20-year-old Ionita Cimino, described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes and who was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants. Authorities said he was seen driving a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country mini van, with temporary Texas license plate 12478U3.

The CHP issued the alert on behalf of the Santa Rosa Police Department at 2:52 a.m. Thursday for Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. The alert urges anyone who sees the vehicle or its occupants to call 911.

Santa Rosa police reported the abduction late Wednesday night in a news release, describing Bambaloi as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black sweatshirt with green and red cherries on it.

Police responded at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to a suspicious missing person report at a filing station in the 2500 block of Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa.

Police said the victim's parents told them several men forced their daughter into a dark colored Jeep or similar vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the possible abduction took place across the street at the ARCO station, and that video surveillance cameras had captured some of the incident.

Police said that a man wearing an orange shirt ran across the filling station parking lot at about 1:40 p.m. and grabbed Bambaloi and forced her into a dark gray vehicle that was then driven east on Guerneville Road.