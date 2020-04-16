Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for Idaho Girl Possibly Heading to Santa Rosa

By Mandela Linder

Amber Alert

Authorities in Idaho have issued an Amber Alert regarding a 14-year-old girl who they believe might be heading to Santa Rosa with two other people.

The girl, Nayeli Miciela Ford, is from Rupert, Idaho and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Addidas shoes.

Officials believe that Ford may be in a grey 4-door 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plates. The plate number for the suspected vehicle is 2M77260.

Law enforcement officials believe the girl may be in the company of C. Villanueva Galarza and Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar.

 Anyone with information is asked to call the Minidoka Sheriff’s Office at (208) 434-2320.

