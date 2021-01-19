‘Ambitious Girl': Meena Harris Writes New Children's Book

Meena Harris, Kamala Harris' niece, has released a new children's book called "Ambitious Girl."
Harris has partnered with independent bookstores around the country to promote shopping locally.
In the Bay Area, people can get a copy of "Ambitious Girl" at the following Books Inc. locations:
- Books Inc. in Opera Plaza
- Address: 601 Van Ness, San Francisco, 94102
- Store hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
- Phone number: 415-776-1111
- Books Inc. in Laurel Village
- Address: 3515 California St., San Francisco, 94118
- Store hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. p.m. daily
- Books Inc. in the Marina
- Address: 2251 Chestnut St., San Francisco, 94123
- Store hours: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
- Phone number: 415-931-3633