‘Ambitious Girl': Meena Harris Writes New Children's Book

Meena Harris, Kamala Harris' niece, has released a new children's book called "Ambitious Girl."

Harris has partnered with independent bookstores around the country to promote shopping locally.

In the Bay Area, people can get a copy of "Ambitious Girl" at the following Books Inc. locations:

  • Books Inc. in Opera Plaza
    • Address: 601 Van Ness, San Francisco, 94102
    • Store hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
    • Phone number: 415-776-1111
  • Books Inc. in Laurel Village
    • Address: 3515 California St., San Francisco, 94118
    • Store hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. p.m. daily
  • Books Inc. in the Marina
    • Address: 2251 Chestnut St., San Francisco, 94123
    • Store hours: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
    • Phone number: 415-931-3633

