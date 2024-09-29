San Francisco

Ambulance vandalized, paramedic injured in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

A paramedic was injured after a smash-and-grab involving an ambulance in San Francisco Friday night, police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Police said one person was arrested after they ransacked an ambulance and stole equipment from the vehicle. One paramedic was injured from the incident. They were treated at the hospital and later released.

San Francisco police said that swift action by medics and EMTs prevented additional injuries and damage to other vehicles. They added that about seven ambulances were on site at the time of the attack.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment before being released to the police. The stolen equipment was later returned.

San Francisco
