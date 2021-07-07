San Jose

American Airlines Flight Out of San Jose Makes Emergency Landing at LAX

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC 5 News

A flight out of San Jose bound for Phoenix made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport because of engine trouble, according to an airport spokesman.

American Airlines Flight 761 out of Mineta San Jose International Airport diverted to LAX and landed safely at 7:30 a.m. after the crew reported an engine issue, the official said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Airbus 319 was flying from San Jose to Phoenix.

Local

Gilroy 2 hours ago

8-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot in Gilroy, Family Member Arrested

Oakland Coliseum 5 hours ago

Oakland City Leaders Vote to Enter Talks With Bidders on Coliseum Site

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the issue, officials said.

This article tagged under:

San JoseLos AngelesPhoenixAmerican Airlinesmineta san jose international airport
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us