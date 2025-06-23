San Francisco

‘America's Tall Ship,' the Coast Guard's Eagle, to be on display in San Francisco

By Sarah Stierch | Bay City News

The U. S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle.
U. S. Coast Guard via Bay City News

The largest tall ship in U.S. government service, the U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle, will make a rare appearance in San Francisco when it docks at Pier 17 on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

While its billowing sails make it look akin to a pirate ship, the Eagle is anything but. The ship serves as a classroom at sea for recruits in the Coast Guard Academy.

According to the Coast Guard, the Eagle is 295 feet in length with 22,300 square feet of sail and six miles of rigging, earning it the nickname "America's Tall Ship."

Originally commissioned for the German Navy, the Eagle was built in 1936 in Hamburg, Germany. The ship was a war reparation to the United States after World War II.

The Eagle will stop in San Francisco as part of a 14-week tour along the West Coast.

The ship will be moored at Pier 17 near the Exploration in San Francisco on Saturday with free tours available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will depart on Sunday and return on July 25 to once again offer free tours.

