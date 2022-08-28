Join NBC Bay Area at the Amigos de Guadalupe 10-Year Anniversary celebration, Celebrating a decade of moving the East Side San Jose community forward. Enjoy an evening of traditional Mexican music, dinner and an inspiring program.

Over 200 attendees will join together from all sectors and Bay Area communities to support Amigos de Guadalupe’s deeply held commitment to lift our entire community out of poverty, while helping local families meet their basic needs in the short term. We are the place families come when they have nowhere else to turn.

Enjoy a delicious Mexican dinner, complete with fresh tortillas made right before your eyes, and homemade, sweet,

churros. Plus, live entertainment that will get your heart pumping and community stories that will touch your soul.

You’ll also hear from Maritza Maldonado, Amigos de Guadalupe’s Executive Director, and other inspiring speakers

about the impact your participation makes on the lives of its community members and guests and learn how our work is

impacting the lives of our East San Jose neighbors more and more each year.

To learn more and to purchase tickets visit www.tinyurl.com/Amigos10th.