San Ramon Police Arrest 2 in Connection With Jewelry Thefts Targeting Seniors

San Ramon police have arrested two people they say may have been involved in a series of jewelry thefts targeting senior citizens.

Stories began emerging last year regarding a man and a woman stealing expensive jewelry right off the necks, wrists and hands of unsuspecting victims. Nearly all of the crimes occurred near a park or a popular walking trail.

San Ramon police declined to make an official comment on the arrests, saying it's an ongoing investigation involving at least 10 victims.

There was a string of similar crimes in several East Bay communities, including San Ramon, in late November.

Frances Roberts, 95, said a man and a woman approached her on a Berkeley walking trail on Thanksgiving.

"She started kissing me on each cheek, saying you’re so sweet," Roberts said.

Roberts said the pair, who had children with them, left with her deceased mother's heirloom necklace and a ring worth $2,500.