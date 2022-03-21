Antioch

Man Rescued From Underground Pipe in Antioch

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Contra Costa County Fire rescued a man who was trapped in a 16-inch underground pipe in Antioch for hours on Sunday.

Fifty rescue workers from Con Fire, East Con Fire, American Medical Response, Antioch police and the city's public works department spent three-and-a-half hours on the "complex and risky" rescue.

Con Fire said the unidentified man in his mid-30s was being transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Officials reported earlier Sunday evening the man was trapped in a storm drain about 15 feet underground, in the 3100 block of Buchanan Road. He was responsive and communicating with rescue personnel throughout the rescue. 

