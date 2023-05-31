Oakland

Oakland's Andre Ward Opens Up About Life, Legacy and Boxing in New Documentary

By Raj Mathai and Christine Ni

Andre Ward is one of boxing's all-time greats, but many don't know the personal side of the Oakland native.

The Hall of Famer and gold medalist retired with an undefeated record. Now, he's telling his story, his way.

His new documentary "S.O.G: The Book of Ward" premiered at Oakland's Fox Theater Wednesday night.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai sat down with Ward at his East Bay home to talk about life now, his legacy and the new documentary, streaming on Showtime.

View more in the video above.

