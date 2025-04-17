Anglers, it's almost time for ‘Fishmas' in the Eastern Sierra

What to Know "Fishmas" arrives in Mono County and around the Eastern Sierra

The annual occasion, which marks the opening of the regular fishing season in the region, is celebrated local towns

April 26, 2025

Special events, like a "Fishmas Day Derby," are on the schedule

CASTING A LINE... in the heart of winter in Mono County? Chances are as good as Mammoth Mountain is tall that the bait would hit a patch of ice or at least some very chilly water. For the Eastern Sierra is famous for its frosty weather around January and February, right around the time that Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain are humming with skiers and a substantial amount of snowfall. But those Eastern Sierra fans who fancy fishing, and a cool spring day spent lakeside with a tackle box and Thermos of soup nearby, know that the fishiest fun is just ahead for the spectacular region. You may be fin-terested — or rather interested — to know that late April is the time of year when the fishing scene begins to pop, right around the time that "Fishmas" festively arrives.

APRIL 26... is the date when the regular fishing season will kick off in 2025, and the Mono County tourism office has the details. As with past "Fishmases," there are a few events to attend — the "Fishmas Eve Party" has a celebratory spirit while the "Fishmas Day Derby" has cash prizes — but you can also find your own way to one of the incredible lakes or streams around the mountainous and marvelous landscape. Some 18 local bodies of water will be well-stocked with "almost 20,000 pounds of rainbow trout," reveals the Mono County team. "Following a robust winter and mild spring, anglers can expect healthy water levels and mostly ice-free conditions, providing ideal environments for a successful opening day," is the promising word.

