Animal shelters across the Bay Area struggling with overcrowding

Animal shelters across the Bay Area are bursting at the seams. Some are so overcrowded, they’re offering dogs for free. And on top of that, it’s kitten season.

“So everyday we’re getting litters of kittens in need of help,” said Tara Davis of the San Jose Animal Care Center.

She, and other employees, have been fostering pets at home to try and help relieve overcrowding.

Now the shelter is waiving all adoption fees through the end of next month to try and get more animals adopted.

“We have about 814 animals currently in care in the shelter, our capacity is less than half of that,” said David. “We’re way over capacity.”

The situation is just as dire in Oakland. Animal services director Ann Dunn wrote in a heartfelt post that they have come close to having to euthanize some big dogs over the past several months due to overcrowding.

Now, they say, it may be unavoidable. They’re posting dogs at the greatest risk of being put down, along with the deadline date to adopt them.

“What we’re trying to do is be completely transparent. The only way that dogs can leave the shelter alive is if they’re adopted or a transfer partner or rescue organization helps them so we really have to rely on the community,” said Dunn.

She said the local housing crisis is only making things worse.

“The issue is there’s an extreme shortage of affordable housing that allows pets,” said Dunn. “[People] are choosing between being housed and having their animals. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

She anticipates another influx after the rental housing eviction moratorium ends in Oakland on July 15.

The city is offering adoptions for just $20 and the shelters say even if you can’t adopt, you can still help.

“If you’re not interested in adopting you can always foster,” said Dunn. “We actually provide all the supplies, training, and support.”