Pacifica's annual ‘ Fog Fest' returns to celebrate the town

The Pacific Coast Fog Fest returned to Pacifica over the weekend for its 36th year, bringing together community members and visitors alike to celebrate the seaside city. And despite its name, there was no fog in sight Sunday.

Each year, the festival takes over Pacifica’s Palmetto Avenue, offering visitors food, music, arts and crafts, as well as other attractions.

“Everything’s been really great,” said Kelsey Caudron, a vendor at the event. ‘The parade was awesome, the band over here is really good.”

More than just celebrating the city, Fog Fest also raises money for local community groups and the “Gift for Pacifica Fund.”