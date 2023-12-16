Hundreds gather for annual holiday lights in Palo Alto neighborhood

Hundreds gathered in Palo Alto’s Fulton Street Saturday to enjoy the first night of a decades-long tradition.

This tradition been going on since 1940, when residents decided to decorate all the homes on the street. They only missed one year during a blackout during World War II.

“I’m so glad I get to experience the Christmas. The most best thing is being with your family. It’s the best time of the year,” said South San Francisco resident Alexia Perez.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For some people, it was their first taste of an American Christmas.

“We really like the feel and the Christmas atmosphere here,” said Yulia Boiko of Ukraine.

This display will continue from 5 p.m. to 11pm through New Year’s Eve.

Marianne Favro has the full report in the video above.