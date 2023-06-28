Another rough day for air travelers at SFO ahead of busy travel weekend

Airports nationwide are struggling with weather and staffing shortages ahead of the holiday weekend.

Following a day full of flight delays and cancellations at San Francisco International Airport, the situation improved somewhat Wednesday.

It was still a rough day for air travelers coming through San Francisco, with FlightAware counting around 96 flight cancellations and 335 delays by 8:40 p.m.

The vast majority of those were from United Airlines.

The problems airports faced across the nation Tuesday, bad weather and staffing shortages, were lessened but not absent Wednesday.

“Literally a half hour before the flight, they delayed it because the plane hadn’t come in,” said Laura Scheidegger, a passenger trying to head to Boston. “But the plane was still due to come in. It was about an hour delay for it to arrive. Once it arrived, they said we were missing stewardesses.”

Other Bay Area airports were faring better by comparison. By 8:40 p.m. Wednesday San Jose Mineta International Airport had three cancellations and 65 delays, and Oakland International Airport had zero cancellations and 77 delays.