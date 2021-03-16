San Jose Police Department

Anthony Mata Named San Jose's New Police Chief

By Bay City News

San Jose Deputy Police Chief Anthony Mata has been selected as the city's next top cop after a nationwide search, city officials said Tuesday.

Mata, who was confirmed as chief by the San Jose City Council on Tuesday, was one of four finalists for the position following former Chief Eddie Garcia's announcement last summer that he was retiring. Garcia has since become Dallas' police chief.

Mata joined the San Jose Police Department as an officer in 1996 and rose through the ranks, serving as a deputy chief for more than four years before Tuesday's announcement. He will begin as chief starting next Monday, city officials said.

"Chief Mata's extensive experience, genuine passion for public service, and his dedication to SJPD will serve him and our city well in his new leadership role," Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement.

Mata said being selected as chief is "the greatest honor of my professional career" and said he will "enthusiastically approach the challenge of guiding and supporting our dedicated workforce while also advocating for our community as we re-imagine community safety together."

Interim Chief David Tindall, Deputy Chief Heather Randol, and retired Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto were the other three finalists. The four went through community panel interviews and a forum last month.

