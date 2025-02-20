Demonstrators hold anti-Elon Musk protest outside SF Tesla showroom

Demonstrators rallied in San Francisco on Wednesday, protesting Elon Musk’s cost cutting with the Trump administration. It’s part of a nationwide effort to push back and save services.

The protest happened in front of a Tesla showroom near Van Ness and O’Farrell.

“We have the power to break Tesla, which is where most of Elon Musk’s wealth comes from,” said one protester.

In the last month, President Donald Trump has signed a number of executive orders, including directing the Department of Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE, be established within the executive office of the president.

The department, led by Musk, is tasked with slashing federal spending but not without backlash.

“All these people are being just dismissed as if they don’t mean anything,” said Kim Tavaglione with the San Francisco Labor Council. “Those folks have families. They’re important to the communities. There are lots of women, lots of people of color, who have these jobs and the community depends on them.”

About 80% of federal workers are outside of Washington D.C.

But across the country including D.C., there are growing efforts to oppose the reshaping under the Trump administration.

Protestors marched and they shut down traffic in front of the D.C. Space X office and among them, federal workers who have recently lost their jobs.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“To go into my emails and read that I was let go because I had failed at my duties. It just felt like the biggest insult in my life, because I know I didn’t fail at my duties,” said Tiffany Montes, a former National Park Service employee.

This all comes as DOGE employees are eyeing staffing cuts inside the Pentagon, according to Congressional sources.

Trump and Musk appeared at a conference Wednesday in Florida, defending their federal government moves.