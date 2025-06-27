Palo Alto

Anti-ICE protest at Bay Area tech company

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A software company born in Silicon Valley was the focus of protests on both coasts on Thursday.

Demonstrators are accusing the data analysis firm Palantir of working with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Palantir did not respond Thursday to requests for a comment.

Business and tech reporter Scott Budman was at the Palo Alto protest and provides more in the video above.

Palo Alto
