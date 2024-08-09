Antioch

Police issue ‘all clear' after responding to barricaded suspect in Antioch

Dallas Ranch Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said

By NBC Bay Area staff

A school was placed on lockdown as a precaution Friday afternoon while police responded to a barricaded suspect in Antioch.

Residents were told to avoid the area of 5100 Tehachapi Way, off Dallas Ranch Road, while police investigate.

Officials said the Daly City Police Department served a search warrant in the area and a suspect had barricaded himself in a home.

Nearby Dallas Ranch Middle School was placed on lockdown and officers stayed at the campus for traffic control and safety.

Parents were told to head southbound on Dallas Ranch Road from Lone Tree Way to pick up their students. Police said all traffic will be directed westbound on Mt. Hamilton to pick up children.

