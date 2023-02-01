Antioch to Help Businesses Impacted by COVID Pandemic

For many businesses the pandemic is still something they need to recover from.

The city of Antioch is providing help to local businesses still struggling to get back on their feet.

Kirkland Smith is the owner of Solid Rock Café in Antioch. Like many restaurants during the pandemic, the shutdowns due to COVID surges hurt the bottom line for Smith’s Business.

Even though COVID mandates are a thing of the past, revenue is still down for the business compared to before the pandemic.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Our revenue went down probably at the apex around 50%, and we’re down about 30% now,” Smith said.

While Smith wasn’t forced to close down his business like some of his counterparts. He’s cut business hours to lower costs and is paying off a backlog of bills that were deferred during the pandemic.

“We’re paying two bills right now, making the old payments as well as the new payments,” Smith said.

But some relief may be on the way for some business owners.

“We’re here in February of 2023, and some of our business are still feeling the economic pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

Thorpe announced Wednesday that local businesses still struggling financially from the pandemic can apply for a grant of up to $15,000. They can also receive up to $25,000 in reimbursements for upgrades to its façade.

It’s being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, totaling $1 million.

Kwame Reed is the city’s economic development director overseeing the program and explained how the grant money can be used by eligible applicants.

“These funds can be used for overhead costs, rent relief, payment of back utilities. And for businesses trying to regain its footing. Three years after the beginning of pandemic, any financial help will go a long way,” he said.