Antioch City Council to vote on plan to increase police presence

The city of Antioch could soon get some much-needed police reinforcements. But it will come at a hefty price. The Antioch City Council will vote on authorizing funds to pay officers from neighboring agencies $200 an hour.

Antioch Barber Brian Martin said that he has been cutting hair at his Antioch Square barbershop for the past 33 years. He’s frustrated by the filth, vandalism and violence that’s recently swept the city

“This stuff has got to stop. Whatever the root of it is we’ve gotta do something about,” he said. “We keep an eye on our customers, especially the older ones as they come and go. We did have a shooting here a few weeks ago.”

Shootings have become all too common in Antioch. The city saw 15 shootings in September alone, more than police say they can remember in such a short period of time.

“The police department is taking this very serious as is the council,” said Antioch city councilmember Mike Barbanica.

On Tuesday night, the city council will consider authorizing $500,000 to help its staff strapped police department pay for immediate reinforcements. Antioch officers would get double time and officers from outside agencies would receive up to $200 an hour to patrol the neighborhoods where the rash of shootings have taken place.

“My view on it is yes it is expensive but you can’t put a price on public safety,” Barbanica said.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe said it’ll help the city beef up its police presence until more officers are hired in the coming months.

“I think it’ll help all around I really do. Any more force any more officers may help,” he said.

Martin’s customer, Emerson Pacheco recently moved out of Antioch because of the violence. He too hopes the city does what it takes to add more patrols. He worries about his family

“Everybody wants to be safe and it’s one of those things you can’t be sure if you’re safe,” he said.