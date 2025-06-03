Antioch grandfather pleads not guilty in toddler's accidental shooting death

An East Bay grandfather pleaded not guilty Tuesday after police say a toddler shot and killed himself in an Antioch home in April.
Jamal Edwards faces gun and child cruelty charges, according to court documents.
The 3-year-old boy died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at his grandparents' Antioch home on April 8, authorities said. It's not clear how the child got hold of the firearm.
The toddler was living part-time with his grandparents at the time of the shooting.
Several family members were in attendance at Edwards' arraignment in Contra Costa County court Tuesday.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for later this month.
