Antioch grandfather pleads not guilty in toddler's accidental shooting death

An East Bay grandfather pleaded not guilty Tuesday after police say a toddler shot and killed himself in an Antioch home in April.

Jamal Edwards faces gun and child cruelty charges, according to court documents.

The 3-year-old boy died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at his grandparents' Antioch home on April 8, authorities said. It's not clear how the child got hold of the firearm.

The toddler was living part-time with his grandparents at the time of the shooting.

Several family members were in attendance at Edwards' arraignment in Contra Costa County court Tuesday.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for later this month.

