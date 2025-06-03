Antioch grandfather pleads not guilty in toddler's accidental shooting death

An East Bay grandfather pleaded not guilty Tuesday after police say a toddler shot and killed himself in an Antioch home in April.

Jamal Edwards faces gun and child cruelty charges, according to court documents.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 3-year-old boy died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at his grandparents' Antioch home on April 8, authorities said. It's not clear how the child got hold of the firearm.

The toddler was living part-time with his grandparents at the time of the shooting.

Several family members were in attendance at Edwards' arraignment in Contra Costa County court Tuesday.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for later this month.