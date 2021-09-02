Antioch High School Holds Special Meeting After Student's Arrest Draws Outcry

A TikTok video that showed a student's arrest inside Antioch High School has prompted school board president Ellie Householder to call for a special board meeting Thursday night.

The meeting comes after Antioch Police and school security guards were filmed restraining a student, accused of threatening his class, attacking another student and refusing to obey commands.

“It’s very clear that the students were terrified and that is the huge red flag to me,” she said.

The video, which appears to be filmed by a student, shows a male student being restrained by two school security officers and one Antioch Police Officer, the man wearing a cap.

Police said they were called to the school last Friday after private school security officers complained they couldn’t get the 16-year-old student under control.

Antioch High School principal Louie Rocha said the student had already attacked another student and threatened to harm his entire class.

Antioch Police told NBC Bay Area that the officer’s body-worn video shows something the TikTok video does not.

“He tells the student that he needs him to place his hands behind his back,” said Sgt. Brian Rose with Antioch Police Department.

Police said the student instead places his hands down, as if to push up from the ground.

“The best way to control this student’s body was by controlling his head,” Rose added.

“It seems like that there was a lot of force that was used,” said Householder,

Police said the 16-year-old student was ultimately arrested for assaulting a school employee, fighting on campus and obstructing his arrest.

“While the situation is unfortunate, we take the safety of all students extremely seriously and cannot allow one student to threaten the safety of others.” Rocha said in a statement Thursday.

“We are just starting the conversation about how we want use of force incidents to be handled in the future,” Householder added.

Antioch Councilmember Mike Barbanica is urging parents to hold off on any judgements before reviewing all the facts.

“We need to take a step back, the incident is over at this point, now look at it from an investigative standpoint, what went right what went wrong," he said.