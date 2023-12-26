'It's just not fair': Mother wants answers after brothers killed in Antioch hit-and-run crash

A mother in Antioch is speaking out about the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed her 13-year-old son and his stepbrother late Friday night.

Amajè Eminike was a three-sport athlete, who had just been crowned MVP of his basketball team.

He was looking forward to graduating from middle school, and was already applying to private high schools. He has two brothers, and was just getting to know his new stepbrother, 12-year-old Arsenio Raab, who was also killed in the crash.

"I just want to know what happened," said Sabra Bell, the victim's mother. "Have some sympathy. It's a 13-year-old kid that has a family, that was in sports, that had a whole life ahead of him. It's just not fair. It's just not fair at all."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The boys were in the back seat, with their dad driving, when a black SUV apparently ran a stop sign and hit them.

The two people in the SUV left the car and ran from the scene. Police have not identified any suspects.