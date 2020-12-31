Antioch

Antioch Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting His Son Multiple Times: Police

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man was arrested Wednesday night in Antioch for allegedly shooting his son, police said.

Patrol officers responded to a disturbance between a father and son shortly before 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Briarwood Court.

According to officers, the 66-year-old father took out a firearm and shot his 33-year-old son multiple times.

Local

coronavirus 35 mins ago

California Is Third State to Pass 25,000 Coronavirus Deaths

race for a vaccine 1 hour ago

First Responders in Santa Clara County Receive First Vaccine Doses

The son was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The father, whose name hasn't been released by police, was arrested and booked into Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $750,000.

The case will be reviewed by the County's District Attorney's Office on Monday.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Antiochshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us