Antioch Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting His Son Multiple Times: Police

A man was arrested Wednesday night in Antioch for allegedly shooting his son, police said.

Patrol officers responded to a disturbance between a father and son shortly before 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Briarwood Court.

According to officers, the 66-year-old father took out a firearm and shot his 33-year-old son multiple times.

The son was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The father, whose name hasn't been released by police, was arrested and booked into Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $750,000.

The case will be reviewed by the County's District Attorney's Office on Monday.