East Bay missionaries return home after being stuck by military coup in Niger

It was an emotional homecoming Saturday for members of a Bay Area church, who became trapped in the west African country of Niger because of a government coup.

It felt like the entire Oakland airport cheered when members of Antioch’s Cornerstone Church arrived back home Saturday evening.

Logan Heyer waited days for his wife, daughter and father-in-law to return home.

"Seven days, it's been awful. I'm so grateful for today,” he said.

The mission group from Antioch was trapped for a week in Niger after the government was overthrown by a military coup.

"We were having such a great time and a great week at the camp with the kids and it was like, we didn't wanna leave, but when someone says you can't leave you're like, I really wanna leave,” said Holly Heyer of Cornerstone Church.

Cornerstone pastor Steve Miner and his family still had one more flight to go from Washington DC.

"When we got on the flight in Niger, wheels up, it was very emotional, we felt we're out of danger, and we're headed home,” said Scott Wells of Cornerstone Church.

As other families find their way home to the Bay Area, Miner told NBC Bay Area he's planning a big celebratory service next Sunday.

