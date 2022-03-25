Antioch, Pittsburg Police Officers Under Investigation by DA, FBI

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday an ongoing criminal investigation by them and the FBI related to "crimes of moral turpitude" involving Antioch and Pittsburg police officers.

The District Attorney's Office said authorities on Wednesday "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations" related to the investigation.

Prosecutors said they are reviewing active and closed cases involving officers under investigation, and that the two police departments and their respective cities are cooperating with the investigation.

No other details were immediately released as of Friday afternoon.