‘Brutal, inhumane': Troubling body camera video released in 2021 Antioch police incident

Newly released body camera video from an incident in 2021 shows an Antioch police officer firing a foam bullet at a stolen vehicle suspect and then another officer deploying their police dog.

The suspect in the video appears to have their hands up.

"The video is brutal, inhumane," Contra Costa County Public Defender Ellen McDonnell said. "The video is criminal. The actions of these officers is beyond excessive force."

The incident includes Antioch police Officer Devon Wenger firing a foam round hitting the suspect's chest. Then, as the transgender woman is held on the ground, a police dog continues to bite her leading to serious injuries to her arm.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The incident is also now part of a federal indictment. Three Antioch police officers are being charged with civil rights violations and destruction of evidence for a long list of incidents.

According to the indictment, after the October 2021 incident officers joked about it.

"I wanna see your body cam of this! Good work man," texted Officer Morteza Amiri.

Officer Wenger replied "Hahah! Thanks bro. Just trying to get on swat bro!"

Community activist Frank Sterling said police abuse has been taking place in Antioch for far too long. He is glad it is all being uncovered.

"It makes me feel angry, sick, and disgusted," Sterling said. "I feel like No. 1 they need to be held criminally liable and accountable for violating people's civil rights."

The Antioch police chief said the incident was already being referred to internal affairs before the FBI investigation took place. The chief said the police department is fully cooperating with the investigation.

"We must protect the public from these kinds of incidents and from officers who target them, and brutalize them in this way," McDonnell said.

A race studies expert Friday compared text messages among Antioch police about Black murder suspects to the racist animalization and encouragement of violence typical of lynchings going back to the era of slavery. Jodi Hernandez reports.