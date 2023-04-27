Antioch Police Chief Speaks Out Amid Department's Text Messaging Scandal

The Antioch police chief is speaking out about the text message scandal that is rocking his department.

Police Chief Steven Ford said he was as troubled as anyone by the racist texts between his officers. Those texts surfaced during an ongoing FBI probe.

"I’m disappointed. I am angry. I am hurt. I’m frustrated,” he said. “It’s embarrassing to the organization. It’s embarrassing to the profession we call American policing. It’s an embarrassing to the city and the citizens. And so, it’s just a very, very unfortunate set of circumstances.”

As many as 45 officers were reportedly connected to those text threads. Ford calls the racist text messages scandal several of his officers are accused of sending "mind blowing."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Federal Investigators recently uncovered dozens of messages, in which various officers appear to dehumanized People of Color and brag about roughing up suspects.

Ford pointed out the messages were written and shared prior to him taking the helm of the department. He said the moment he learned of them he immediately put those at the center of the scandal on administrative leave.

An independent investigation is still underway. Ford said every officer who got the texts, including those who did not actively participate could face consequences for not speaking up.

“I think every officer has an obligation, and when you see something wrong or inappropriate, you should stand up and say something,” he said.

Jodi Hernandez has more in the video above.