Community Holds Rally in Response to Alleged Antioch Police Racist Texts

Community members gathered for a rally Tuesday afternoon in response to alleged racists texts by police officers in Antioch.

The rally organized by the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action started in front of the Antioch Police Department. Demonstrators also plan to march over to city hall.

Antioch community members rally in front of the police department after a string of racist and homophobic text messages shared among the police department. Community members will walk from PD to City Hall ahead of tonight’s special meeting. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Dw4wD9oCw7 — Velena Jones (@velenajones) April 18, 2023

The text messages were uncovered as part of an FBI investigation into other possible crimes by police. A superior court judge on April 7 released the names of the involved officers - among them was the president of the Antioch police union.

Contra Costa County Public Defender Ellen McDonnell claims at least 45 Antioch officers are involved in the scandal, which is nearly half of the city's police force. McDonnell has said thousands of past and current criminal cases could be impacted or overturned as a result of the alleged racist text messages sent by officers.

Antioch police Chief Steve Ford recently released a statement condemning "the racially abhorrent content and incomprehensible behavior being attributed to members of the Antioch Police Department in media reports. I have taken immediate action to ensure a thorough investigation by an external independent entity is conducted and the community is not exposed to any individuals under question from this reporting."

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office last week released an investigative report detailing the alleged racist texts. The redacted investigative report was made available after some of the messages were "obtained and distributed beyond the parties of a criminal case," the DA's office said.

NBC Bay Area also obtained an additional DA investigative report examining the alleged racist texts. View it below.