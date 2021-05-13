Antioch Police Search for Gunman in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Girl

A 12-year-old girl died of gunshot wounds Wednesday night in an Antioch home in the 1200 block of Oak Haven Way.

Antioch police said an unknown male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large, according to a news release police issued at 2:25 a.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a 7 p.m. report of a shooting Wednesday and found the female victim in an upstairs bedroom with at least one gunshot wound, along with evidence indicating she was shot while in the house.

Officers and paramedics provided medical care, but the girl died from her injuries at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884, or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.