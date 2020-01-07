Antioch Police Search For Suspect in October Attempted Homicide

Antioch police are searching for a 20-year-old man suspected of attempted homicide in an October shooting that left another man seriously injured, according to police.

Officers with the Antioch police SWAT unit on Tuesday conducted a search and arrest warrant in the 1800 block of Foster Mountain Court in an attempt to take Kevion Blocker into custody, police said. Though Blocker was not found at that location, police recovered an illegal firearm at the residence.

Blocker is accused of shooting a man multiple times after an altercation at Williamson Ranch Plaza, in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way, on the morning of Oct. 28, police said.

The victim's name was not released.

Anyone who has information on where Blocker is should contact the Antioch Police Department at 925-778-2441 or Detective Tom Smith at 925-779-6876. Blocker is considered armed and dangerous, and if he is seen, witnesses should call 911 immediately and not approach him.