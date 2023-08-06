Antioch sideshow ends with 3 injured and car submerged in river, police say

First responders had their hands full after an early morning Antioch sideshow resulted in several collisions and left three people injured Sunday.

The sideshow started some time before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Antioch Marina and near the Smith’s Landing restaurant, according to Sgt. Whitaker with the city police department.

Whitaker said it led to one car hitting a fire hydrant, breaking the water main, while another car ended up in the San Joaquin River.

Battalion Chief Bob Atlas with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District described the latter car as being completely submerged. The condition of the driver and any passengers is unknown.

One of the drivers involved in the sideshow also crashed into another car as well as a fire hydrant at 10th and G streets, according to Whitaker. He then ran from the crash, but was later apprehended by police.

Both the driver and two people in the other car were injured in the crash, said Atlas. All three were taken to hospitals. No word on their current conditions.

A tow company later recovered the submerged car Sunday morning.