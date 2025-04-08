Antioch police search for suspects after beloved statue vandalized

Antioch police are on the lookout for whoever stole "the little girl" portion of a bronze statue depicting a child with her father.

The statue is titled "Hey Daddy, Look!" and has been standing on Lone Tree Way near James Donlon Boulevard for years.

It depicts a father holding a watering can while his daughter tugs on his shirt.

"Originally restored in 2022 at a cost of over $38,000, the bronze statue has stood as a symbol of joy and connection in our community," according to a social media post by city officials.

On March 12, someone reported that the girl was removed from the statue's base and stolen.

Since then, city officials removed the "dad" part of the statue, too, in order to avoid further damage to the artwork.

"We know many residents loved and appreciated this piece of art," Antioch officials said. "Please know that we're actively looking into options for what comes next. Let's continue to look out for one another and our public spaces."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.