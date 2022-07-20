Victim's Mother Speaks Out After Arrest of Livermore Bowling Shooting Suspect

It was a bittersweet day for the parents of Antonio Vargas as Livermore police announced Wednesday the arrest of 27-year-old Roger Alemán García, the man accused of shooting and killing their son during a fight at a bowling alley in Livermore last weekend.

García was arrested in Lathrop. He was booked on murder charges and is in custody at the Santa Rita jail.

Antonio Vargas mother, Leticia Vargas told Telemundo 48’s Yomara Lopez Wednesday that the news brings her happiness’s because the man behind bars won’t have the chance to destroy another family.

Leticia Vargas showed Telemundo 48 the room where her 28-year-old son used to sleep. She said that he liked playing soccer and video games.

Antonio Vargas was Leticia’s only son. She told our sister station Telemundo 48 that although he’s gone, she calls his cellphone every day. But she said that hearing his voice makes her think he’s still alive.

