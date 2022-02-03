Apartment Building Fire in SF's Mission District Injures 2, Displaces 22

A two-alarm fire early Thursday in San Francisco's Mission District sent two people to the hospital and displaced a total of 22 people.

Crews responded to a 12:18 a.m. report of the fire at 3036 16th St., where a debris fire that is believed to have started outside the building wound up damaging 13 units.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation injuries, and 20 more were displaced in the incident.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 1:46 a.m. and began an investigation, according to a 3:16 a.m. tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.

Red Cross and city services were at the scene, assisting the displaced residents.