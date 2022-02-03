San Francisco

Apartment Building Fire in SF's Mission District Injures 2, Displaces 22

By Bay City News

A two-alarm fire early Thursday in San Francisco's Mission District sent two people to the hospital and displaced a total of 22 people.

Crews responded to a 12:18 a.m. report of the fire at 3036 16th St., where a debris fire that is believed to have started outside the building wound up damaging 13 units.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation injuries, and 20 more were displaced in the incident.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 1:46 a.m. and began an investigation, according to a 3:16 a.m. tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.

Red Cross and city services were at the scene, assisting the displaced residents.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Franciscomission districtapartment building fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us