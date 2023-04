Firefighters are responding Friday morning to a report of an explosion at a San Jose apartment complex.

The incident is reported on the 1200 block of Leigh Avenue.

No injuries are reported and firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area.

Firefighters are on scene of a reported explosion in a 6 unit apartment complex on the 1200 block of Leigh Ave. No injuries reported, residents of one unit are displaced, fire dept to remain on scene, please avoid area of Leigh and Stokes due to street closures pic.twitter.com/xEPEhKK2CN — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 14, 2023